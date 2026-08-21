Viral Again: Janhvi Kapoor's Emotional Take On Sridevi And Boney Kapoor's Marriage

An old video from 2009 is once again making the rounds, featuring the late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor on Salman Khan's game show Dus Ka Dum. The clip going viral shows Salman Khan asking a very young Janhvi Kapoor a question about marriage.

Salman Khan asked Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, who were children seated in the audience, "Do you believe marriages are made in heaven?"

While Khushi Kapoor replied, "I don't know," Janhvi had a sweet reaction as she said, "I know Mum and Dad's are."

Boney Kapoor, who had produced Salman Khan's film Wanted, appeared on the show at the same time.

About Sridevi And Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor married Sridevi in 1996, and together they had two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi. Sridevi tragically died by accidental drowning in the bathtub of a hotel she was staying at in Dubai on 24 February 2018.

Sridevi, widely considered the first female superstar of Indian cinema, starred in over 300 films across a career spanning five decades. Her last feature film was MOM, produced by Boney Kapoor. She was posthumously honoured with the National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in MOM.

Khushi, Janhvi, and Boney Kapoor collected the award at the ceremony, after which the filmmaker said in a statement: "I wish she was here. She truly deserved this award. It's so unfortunate that she is not here with us today to celebrate. I am grateful to the Government of India, the I&B Ministry and the jury. It is a proud moment for all of us but sadly she is not here," reported PTI.

Later, Boney Kapoor added: "She has always given her best to all her films. Finally, unfortunately after she has left, she has been awarded with this honour."

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