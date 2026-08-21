Watch: Old Fair & Lovely Ad Resurfaces - Internet Divided Over Aishwarya Rai's Voice

An old video of Aishwarya Rai and Mahima Chaudhry has resurfaced, which is an advertisement for the beauty cream Fair & Lovely. Interestingly, Aishwarya Rai's voice seems dubbed in the video, and the caption read, "This ad deserved Aishwarya Rai's real voice."

About The Advertisement

This was back in the 1990s when Aishwarya Rai and Mahima Chaudhry featured together in the Fair & Lovely advertisement before stardom hit.

The ad showed a reunion between the two as Aishwarya Rai is seen walking out of the airport, and Mahima compliments her glowing skin.

Mahima says, "It must be marriage."

That's when Aishwarya reveals her secret - she has been using Fair & Lovely for two months.

This advertisement often goes viral on social media, bringing back the nostalgia that viewers associate with 90s commercials.

It was directed by Kailash Surendranath.

Internet Reactions

The comments section of the advertisement on Kailash Surendranath's YouTube page is filled with reactions.

One user said, "Wow, Mahima and Aishwarya - both of them are looking so pretty. Both of them are my favourite actresses."

Another commented, "Fun fact: After all these years, everyone knows the reality."

One user wrote, "No way in hell that's their voice."

Some fans were simply in awe of how beautiful the two actresses looked.

One person even commented that Aishwarya Rai's beauty had nothing to do with the fairness cream.

About Aishwarya Rai

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai's last project was Ponniyin Selvan: Part II by Mani Ratnam. It released in theatres in April 2023, where she essayed the dual characters of Nandini and Oomai Rani.

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