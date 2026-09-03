Vishal Aditya Singh Fires Back At Asim Riaz Over His <i>Bigg Boss 13</i> Dig Amid Fresh Controversy Around Himanshi Khurana

The Asim Riaz-Vishal Aditya Singh feud has taken another turn, with Vishal hitting back after Asim brought up his old Bigg Boss 13 controversy. The two former contestants have been trading sharp comments online after Vishal spoke about Himanshi Khurana and her past relationship with Asim.

Vishal has now responded to Asim's latest post with a series of digs at the rapper. In an Instagram post on Thursday, September 3, Vishal told Asim to stay calm while also taking a swipe at his identity after Bigg Boss.

"Ex Bigg Boss contestant...bas yahi hai aapki pehchan aur yahi reh jaayenge aap. Toh Asim bhai please keep calm aur bolo Jai Shree Ram."

He did not stop there. Vishal went on to take jibes at Asim's career, mental health and focus on fitness.

"Psychiatrist ka number yaad se send kar diyo. Main tujhe Suresh Wadkar music school ka number send karta hu aur ek gym ka coupon bhi uske saath. Bhai (injection emoji) isse sirf body banti hai. Dimag ke liye bhi kuch dekho. Art (rap) = 0% Bakwas ka talent = 100%."

How The Feud Started

The latest round of comments came after Asim reacted to Vishal's remarks about Himanshi. While doing so, Asim referred to the controversial frying pan incident involving Vishal and his former girlfriend Madhurima Tuli during Bigg Boss 13. IYKYK!

"Vishal, getting beaten with a pan on national TV by your ex GF left some permanent damage. Stop chanting my name everywhere. If you need my attention, DM me instead of being a ScumBAG on podcasts and in the media. Don't worry, I'll try my best to find a psychiatrist for you."

Asim's post came after Vishal discussed Himanshi's claims about conversion during an interaction with Bollywood Bubble.

Vishal said he did not know the complete details of what happened between Asim and Himanshi. He also questioned why the couple continued their relationship for around four years if the alleged conversion discussion had happened at the beginning.

The actor suggested that there may have been other reasons behind their eventual separation. He also said that he shares a closer bond with Himanshi and wants to maintain that equation. During the conversation, Vishal also referred to Asim as "kutta".

Asim and Himanshi met during Bigg Boss 13 and went on to date for several years. The couple announced their separation in 2023.