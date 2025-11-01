British Woman's Heartfelt Farewell Post For India Captivates Internet: 'Memories I'll Cherish'

A British woman has gone viral on social media after sharing an emotional goodbye post, having travelled in India for nearly six months. Travel influencer Deanna Leigh took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt message, where she chronicled her experience in the country and how the people made her feel welcome.

In the post titled 'Dear India', Leigh shared postcards from her journey through the vast landscape of the country, which included trips to Rajasthan, Kerala and the north-eastern region.

"After five-and-a-half months in this country, today is my final day. I was taking the last tuk-tuk of my trip. Wind blowing in my hair, and all the memories came flooding in," wrote Deanna.

"To those who don't get it it's hard to tell people how much a place can stay with you. The start of this year I had no expectations of what India was going to be like. I was just incredibly excited for what the next couple of months had to offer."

Leigh said she made some friends for life during her journey and stories that she would pass on to her grandchildren.

"It's hard to summarise my 'top moments' when majority of the time was a highlight. But if I had to pin point what made it so special I would say: The people," she said.

"Thank you India and everyone I met along the way. Till we meet again."

'Feel Like One Of My...'

As the post went viral, social media users lauded Leigh for showing the true side of India and wished her the best for her journey ahead.

"This is amazing!! You've done some incredible things been awesome to follow. Big things ahead," said one user, while another added: "Totally agree with you. India will have my heart forever."

A third commented: "You came as a stranger and now leaving as part of our big family. You are welcome anytime. I read your words and they ached my heart, I felt like one of my closest friends is going away. Love from India!"

A fourth said: "Glad you had a great time here. And thanks for showing so many different places from north, south and northeast India. Stay safe and travel freely around the world."