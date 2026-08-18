"Book Mahatma Gandhi Too": Congress Chief On Complaint Over Vande Mataram Row

Amid the ongoing controversies over the rendition of Vande Mataram at the party headquarters and then at party's event in Goa, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday questioned the basis of a complaint filed against party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

He said that if singing the national song in its earlier version was a crime, then complaints should also be filed against Mahatma Gandhi, and former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The remarks came after the BJP attacked Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for allegedly signaling to stop the full rendition of the national song during the Independence Day function at the party headquarters on Saturday. Kharge had unfurled the Tricolour at the party headquarters during the Independence Day celebrations, followed by a rendition of Vande Mataram.

Sonia Gandhi was reportedly the first to notice that the singers were continuing with the full version. She allegedly gestured towards Kharge and later appeared to communicate with the singers, asking them to stop.

The Congress, however, said that Sonia Gandhi was gesturing to arrange for a chair for Kharge, who had been standing for a long time.

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"This is a pack of lies. Sonia Gandhi did not do that. Our Congress president is not in good health; he cannot stand for long periods... so Sonia Gandhi gestured regarding the management of the proceedings, not to stop the singing of Vande Mataram," Congress leader Udit Raj had said.

A complaint was also filed on Monday with the Delhi Police against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, seeking registration of an FIR over an alleged attempt to disrupt the singing of Vande Mataram at the Congress headquarters.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge said: "Well, look, what complaint will they file? We sang the same Vande Mataram that Mahatma Gandhi sang. We sang what Jawaharlal Nehru sang. For the last 18 years, we have sung what they sang, including what their central government under Vajpayee sang. And for 12 years, as Chief Minister, he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) also sang the same Vande Mataram that he has been singing all these years."

"If this is a crime, then they have been committing this crime for 18 years. If this is the same crime, then file a case against Mahatma Gandhi. If this is the same crime, file a case against Nehru," he added.

Kharge further said that the Congress had passed a resolution on national songs even before many of its current critics were born.

The controversy was further fuelled when Kharge sang the national song in Goa on Monday - though only the first two stanzas. The recitation by Kharge and other leaders took place before the start of a Goa Congress convention.

Earlier this year, the Centre made it mandatory to sing Vande Mataram in its entirety at public gatherings, schools, and official government functions, among others. It also passed a bill in Parliament which made intentionally obstructing, disrupting, or preventing the singing of Vande Mataram a criminal offence.