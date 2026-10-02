How Congress Leader's Resignation Threat Exposed Rajasthan Leadership Rift

Vishvendra Singh, a senior Congress leader and a cabinet minister in the former Ashok Gehlot government, on Friday said he would resign, days after questioning the organisational structure and ticket distribution following the party's abysmal performance in urban local body elections.

Taking to his official Facebook account, Singh, a former royal from the Bharatpur Royal family, said that he "can no longer align himself with the flawed policies and practices" of the party.

"The reckless statements made by certain petty, so-called leaders have sparked outrage among my party workers. I, too, am deeply pained and distressed," the three-time MP said, without taking any names.

"To think that the very party to which I dedicated my life has repaid my loyalty, honesty, and sense of duty in this manner has shaken me to the core," Singh said, adding that his supporters are angry at the "prevailing culture of sycophancy".

"If calling the truth what it is - and refusing to side with falsehood and wrongdoing - is a sin, then I shall commit that sin again and again," the 64-year-old leader wrote.

"My public life is a gift from the people. I live for them and shall die for them. Every drop of my blood has been, and will continue to be shed for my workers, my voters, and the residents of my constituency and state," he said.

Read More: Proxy War? Ashok Gehlot's Close Aide Seeks Rajasthan Congress Chief's Resignation

"My ancestors never compromised on such matters; following in their footsteps, I believe it is best for me to bid you farewell. I can no longer align myself with your flawed policies and practices," he said.

Speaking to NDTV, he said, "It was disturbing the way the Congress performed in the urban local body polls. The chief minister did roadshows across Rajasthan, why could the Congress president in Rajasthan not do the same? The PCC chief has no organisational capabilities" he said pointing to how the Congress let the Bharatiya Janata Party get the upper hand despite having the numbers in Pali and Alwar.

In the Pali Nagar Nigam -- a board formed of 65 councillors -- the Congress had 29 votes as against the BJP's 21. The Congress candidate, however could only secure three votes. The BJP candidate won by five votes and it is believed the Congress candidates cross voted some for the BJP and others for the Independent candidate, Rajbala, a Congress rebel.

In Alwar, there were 28 councillors from the BJP and 23 from the Congress. The BJP formed the board in the 65 member Alwar Municipal Corporation with the help of the 13 independents.

In Singh's home district of Bharatpur, sources said the presidents of Deeg and Bharatpur districts had the upper hand in giving tickets.

According to the Singh's camp, the Congress lost because of the way tickets were given out in Deeg, a seat that he has served as an MLA.

The Congress did not win a single parishad seat while the BJP got 16 and independents won 24 seats.

The party has asked the two district presidents to prepare a report against Singh, which he said "insulting and humiliating".

What Is The Row?

Earlier this week, he targeted senior party leader and Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra, alleging irreugularities in distribution of councillor tickets and in Bharatpur and demanded the resignation of the PCC chief.

Singh, who is considered Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, alleged that the district presidents of Deeg and Bharatpur sidelined loyal party workers and distributed election tickets to candidates they preferred.

He further claimed that these decisions did not go well with the public, leading to the civic polls outcome.

He also criticised Govind Dotasra, alleging that the he had protected the two district-level leaders.

Singh also said that the Congress would find it difficult to rebuild its organisation in the region as long as the incumbent leaders hold on to their current positions.

Following this, Congress reportedly issued a notice to him, seeking an explanation about his statements.

But Dotasara sought to downplay the controversy.

"Vishvendra Singh ji has always treated me like a younger brother " he said, adding that 100 per cent he is with the party.

"We have received nothing in writing and I cannot comment on social media posts. The BJP is trying to engineer these things and as of now there is no friction" he added.

Behind the scenes, sources have told NDTV that senior party leaders are reaching out to Singh as the titular head of the Bharatpur royals commands a certain holding in his community the Jats due to his historical and royal lineage.

In the districts of eastern Rajasthan, Bharatpur Dholpur and Karauli, the Jats are about 28 per cent of the vote bank with a heavy concentration in Bharatpur district.

This vote bank, known to be highly volatile, can swing either way. In 1996, they titled towards the BJP, helping the party win in the Lok Sabha elections, and as recently as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP lost considerably in the Jat dominated seats of eastern and central rajasthan.