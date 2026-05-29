Indian Woman In Germany Praises Delhi Metro, Calls It "Best In The World"

An Instagram post praising the Delhi Metro has caught the attention of social media users after a student living in Germany shared how much she misses travelling on the transport system. Instagram user Mahika Sharma shared a video calling the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) "the best transportation system in the whole world."

In the caption of her post, she wrote that it was a Delhi Metro appreciation post and added that everyone misses DMRC.

Watch Video Here:

Student In Germany Misses Delhi Metro

In the video, Mahika said she misses travelling in the Delhi Metro every single day. She explained that she had moved to Germany to pursue her master's degree but still feels strongly connected to Delhi Metro services.

She also said that she has always told people that the Delhi Metro is the best in the world. While appreciating the transport system in Germany and calling it efficient, she added that it still does not feel like DMRC to her.

Social Media Reaction

The video has resonated with many social media users, especially those living away from Delhi, who related to her feelings about the city's metro network.

One user commented, "I love you DMRC."

Another user noted, "Delhi metro is top notch."

"Absolute best in the country," added a third user.