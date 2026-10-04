CISF Personnel Help Unconscious Staff Member At Surat Airport

A staff member at Surat International Airport suddenly became unconscious near the Staff Gate, prompting an immediate response from CISF personnel. The alert personnel quickly stepped in to provide first aid and necessary assistance.

According to CISF, its personnel responded promptly after the staff member became unconscious. They provided first aid while also ensuring that the affected person received timely medical attention.

The prompt response by CISF personnel ensured that the staff member received immediate first aid and timely medical attention.

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The timely intervention helped stabilise the affected person. CISF said the response reflected the alertness, professionalism and humanitarian approach of its personnel.

The incident highlights how the CISF personnel at the airport responded quickly to assist a staff member in need and ensure necessary medical attention.

The incident highlights the importance of quick thinking during emergencies. The prompt response by CISF personnel ensured that the staff member received immediate care and medical attention, reflecting their alertness, professionalism and readiness to assist whenever someone is in need.