Watch: Little Girl's Heartfelt Salute To CISF Jawan Wins Hearts Online

A touching moment at an airport has captured attention after the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) shared a heartfelt post on its X handle, highlighting a young girl's gesture of respect toward its personnel.

In the post, CISF described how a little girl offered a sincere salute to its personnel at the airport. The force noted that the act was more than just a simple gesture, calling it a reflection of the deep respect and pride that even the youngest citizens hold for the uniform.

Watch Video Here:

A Salute to the Inspiration, Pride of The Nation



Watch as a little girl offers a heartfelt salute to our personnel at the airport. It's not just a gesture; it's a reflection of the deep respect and pride that even our youngest citizens carry for the uniform.



When innocence… pic.twitter.com/OVIgyeFQxv — CISF (@CISFHQrs) April 24, 2026

A Symbol Of Respect And Pride

According to the CISF, the interaction stood out as a powerful reminder of the bond between citizens and security forces. The post emphasised that when innocence meets duty, it creates a moment of "pure magic."

CISF said the moment serves as a reminder of why its personnel continue to serve - to protect and preserve the spirit of love, respect, and security for future generations.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users loved the way littile girl salute to CISF jawan. One user commented, "The most powerful salute is the one that comes from the heart! This video is a beautiful show of the love our citizens have for those who keep us safe."

Another user noted, "Absolutely beautiful. Thanks to our Armed Forces, we live and sleep peacefully."