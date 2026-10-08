IndiGo, Air India Divert, Cancel Riyadh Flights After Houthi Airport Attacks

Air India and budget carriers IndiGo and Air India Express on Thursday cancelled their flights to Riyadh until October 10, the airlines said, citing the security situation. The affected passengers, the airlines said, will get a full refund.

Iran-backed Houthis have repeatedly claimed attacks against Saudi airports, military and oil facilities in recent days. Early Thursday, the rebels warned global airlines “for the last time” about the potential consequences of operating in Saudi airspace, which it called a theater for its military operations.

"In view of the evolving situation in the region, we have cancelled flights to and from Riyadh until October 10. Affected guests are being offered complimentary rescheduling or a full refund on cancellation. We continue to monitor the situation closely," an Air India Express spokesperson said.

Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport called on passengers to contact airlines directly before heading to the airport on Thursday, hours after multiple explosions echoed over the Saudi capital.

"We would like to inform passengers of the necessity to contact their airlines directly and check their flight status before proceeding to the airport," it said in a statement posted on X.

On Wednesday, Saudi officials said attacks on the Riyadh and Abha airports claimed by the Houthis had killed three people - the first deaths since Saudi Arabia and allied Yemeni forces launched a major ground and air offensive against the rebels.