Tiger Shroff In Car, 5 Shots Are Fired, Then A Gun Jams: New Videos Emerge

A new video shows two men clearly standing and shooting directly towards Tiger Shroff through the windshield and the side window, just as he is being driven in his BMW sedan from a football ground, in an assassination attempt that he survived without injury in Juhu, Mumbai, on Sunday evening. One of the two shooters, however, fails to fire the gun when he is closest to the window. The weapon apparently gets jammed when he is within point-blank range, set to fire a sixth shot.

The car driver, injured in the firing, is then seen running out of the car as the attackers escape on a bike that's kept ready by a third man in this 18-second clip.

Police sources have said one person has been detained in the case. CCTV visuals also show one of the shooters attempting to fire a final round when the gun jams.

In one of the other clips that establish the sequence of events, Tiger Shroff is seen taking the front passenger seat of his BMW sedan before the three men arrive on a motorcycle and fire at least four shots. Another 14-second clip shows that as his driver, Firdaus, is injured, Tiger shifts from the passenger seat to the driving position while people around scream: "Bahut galat ho gaya yeh! (Something horrible has happened)."

READ | Gunshot Video Emerges After Tiger Shroff Assassination Attempt In Mumbai

Blood stains are visible on the car and the road; a woman then tells the actor, "Jaldi le ke jao (take him quickly), Tiger," possibly speaking of the driver, who is now in the hospital with an injury. Tiger Shroff is safe, police have said. Another man nearby also suffered an injury.

The state government has promised quick action against the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that claimed responsibility by citing Tiger Shroff's association with actor Salman Khan, whom the gang has threatened repeatedly. Other associates of Salman Khan have also faced attacks and threats.

An audio clip soon emerged in which a man identifying himself as Anil Pandit, claiming to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, said Tiger Shroff was on their hit list as "he was not heeding our directions" and "was working with Salman Khan". Bishnoi, who is in jail in Gujarat, has repeatedly threatened to kill Salman Khan. One person was later detained, though further details were awaited.