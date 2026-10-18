3 Shooters On Bike, Tiger Shroff Was Target: What We Know So Far

Three bike-borne men fired at actor Tiger Shroff on Sunday evening. The actor escaped unhurt, but his driver was injured in the gunfire. Here is what we know about the assassination attempt on the actor so far.

According to sources, three men opened fire near Pushpa Park in Juhu. Shroff, the son of actor Jackie Shroff, had not received any threats before the attack. His driver and an auto-rickshaw driver near the firing spot were injured. They were rushed to the hospital. The Mumbai Police have deployed 12 teams in Juhu. They have filed a case and are searching for the attackers.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack. A man named Anil Pandit, who claims to belong to the dreaded gang, has released an audio clip in which he says the actor was targeted because of his proximity to actor Salman Khan.

"I am Anil Pandit, the younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi. My older brother, Harman Sandhu, and I take responsibility for whatever happened to Tiger Shroff. We tried to reason with him, but he did not understand," he said.

"If anyone tries to work in the industry without aligning with us, or works with Salman Khan, we will kill them. This is our last warning," he added.

He said that if Salman Khan does not apologise to Lawrence Bishnoi and the Bishnoi community, he and his family will be killed. "We will not leave even a dog in your house," he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to the Mumbai Police Commissioner to get details of the firing incident. He directed him to expedite the investigation and take strict action against those responsible.