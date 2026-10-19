'Acting Is A Craft I Never Stopped Loving': Smriti Irani On Future Projects

Smriti Irani has won hearts as Tulsi Virani on television and built a strong place for herself in Indian politics as well. Now that the second season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has come to an end, it has raised a big question, will she continue acting after the show ends?

Smriti says her love for acting has never gone away. She explained that her work in politics remains important to her, but she no longer feels she should choose one career for the other.

She also revealed that she did not wait for someone to offer her a role, but she took the first step herself. She doesn't feel ashamed to start again, no matter how successful a person has been in the past.

In a conversation with Times of India, Smriti Irani said, “I am actually very proud that I picked up that phone. Why should asking for work embarrass me? I began my professional life asking for opportunities. Why should success make me so entitled that asking for an opportunity again becomes beneath me? I have held significant responsibilities in public life and I have also known what it is to pick up a telephone and say, ‘Is there work for me?' I am equally comfortable owning both experiences.”

Smriti believes that having a powerful position should not make anyone feel superior. She feels that every kind of work deserves respect and people should never be afraid to start again.

“My political responsibilities are a commitment I have made to public life. Acting is a craft I had stopped practising, but apparently never stopped loving. I don't know if I would call this a comeback.

“I would call it a rediscovery. And this time, I don't feel the need to shut one door merely to prove my commitment to the room I am already in.”

Smriti Irani once thought she had left acting behind for good, but 25 years after playing Tulsi for the first time, she returned to play the same role. This experience made her realise that people do not have to give up one part of their lives to focus on another.

The actor-politician is open to new opportunities and if she finds the work interesting, she will give it the time and effort it needs.

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