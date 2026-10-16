When Qazi Touqeer Rejected Ekta Kapoor's Offer After <i>Fame Gurukul</i> Win

Bigg Boss 20 continues to keep viewers hooked, with never-ending drama, unexpected revelations and fresh twists ensuring there is not a dull moment inside the house. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what unfolds next, as contestants open up about their personal lives and share stories from their past. In one such conversation, contestant Qazi Touqeer revisited an incident from his early days in the industry. He recalled turning down an offer from producer Ekta Kapoor and later finding himself at the centre of media scrutiny.

During a conversation with fellow contestant Aamrapali Dubey on Bigg Boss 20, Qazi spoke about the opportunities that came his way after winning the singing reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. He revealed that Ekta Kapoor personally approached him with a project when he was around 20.

Qazi Touqeer Recalls Ekta Kapoor's Television Offer

Remembering the meeting, Qazi said he was fortunate to receive such a big opportunity. However, he admitted he was too young to fully understand the character being described.

Ekta Kapoor had reportedly offered him a role involving a rockstar. Recalling the moment, Qazi said he was so distracted by her rings that he struggled to focus on the narration.

The singer also explained that he found it difficult to refuse Kapoor directly. Instead, he conveyed his decision through a woman named Anupama, explaining that he was already committed to a film and had signed a contract.

Qazi recalled telling her, “Ma'am, I am already doing a film. I have a contract. It's already signed.”

‘Qazi Ditched Ekta Kapoor': How The Headlines Affected Him

According to Qazi, what followed was an unexpected wave of media attention. He recalled reading newspaper headlines the following morning that portrayed his decision as a snub to the producer.

Quoting the headlines, he said, “Qazi ditched Ekta Kapoor. Qazi has a bigger fish to fry.”

Qazi expressed disappointment with how the incident was reported, adding that social media wasn't available at the time for him to immediately clarify his side of the story. He said the coverage left him feeling publicly disgraced.

Qazi Touqeer became a household name after winning Fame Gurukul alongside Ruprekha Banerjee in 2005. He later appeared in the song Afghan Jalebi from the film Phantom, starring Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif.

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