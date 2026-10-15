<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Nakul Dhull's Comeback On The Cards After Clash With Gullu?

Bigg Boss 20 has seen another major twist. Wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull was evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. He was asked to leave after a physical altercation with fellow contestant Gullu (Kushal Tanwar). Speculation about Nakul's possible return has now sparked fresh curiosity among viewers, with reports suggesting that ScoutOP could play a crucial role in bringing him back into the house.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, ScoutOP may be given a choice between securing a higher ration allocation for the housemates and bringing back his friend, Nakul. The makers have not officially confirmed it.

Why Was Nakul Dhull Evicted From Bigg Boss 20?

The controversy erupted after an argument involving Qazi Touqeer and ScoutOP escalated inside the house. During the confrontation, Nakul intervened in a disagreement over ScoutOP-related comments. The situation soon intensified when Gullu became involved, leading to a physical scuffle between the two contestants.

Other housemates rushed to separate them as the argument turned aggressive. The incident raised concerns about the show's rules, and Bigg Boss reiterated that physical violence would not be tolerated. According to reports, Nakul was subsequently asked to leave the house. As he exited, he was also seen making an offensive gesture towards the other contestants.

The incident quickly became a talking point on social media, with viewers debating the circumstances surrounding the clash and the consequences for those involved.

What Could ScoutOP's Decision Mean For Nakul?

ScoutOP's reported involvement has added another layer of suspense to the controversy. If he's presented with the choice between additional rations and Nakul's return, his decision could shift the dynamics inside the house. A comeback would also give Nakul a chance to resume his journey after an abrupt exit.

The alleged rivalry between Nakul and Gullu has also attracted attention, with reports linking their tensions to their respective Roadies gang leaders, Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav.