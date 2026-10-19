'He Was Lucky To Go Unhurt': Shatrughan Sinha Reacts To Attack On Tiger Shroff

Trinamool Congress MP and former actor Shatrughan Sinha has expressed concern over the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area.

What's Happening

The actor-politician described the incident as "shocking" and raised questions about the safety of the Bollywood actor and his family.

In a post on X, Sinha referred to the attack on Tiger, who escaped without gunshot injuries, while his driver and another staff member were injured.

He also acknowledged the response of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying they appeared concerned about the matter.

Sharing his reaction, Sinha wrote, "What's happening???? Yesterday's shocking, worrying attacks, threats, targeting & firing on the most loved star @TIGERSHROFF, worthy son of the most worthy father @bindasbhidu. In fact Tiger was lucky to go unhurt, but his poor driver was injured badly. Honble CM, Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis & http://Dy.CM. @mieknathshinde seem to be extremely concerned about this serious matter. Jai Hind!"

What's happening???? Yesterday's shocking, worrying attacks, threats, targeting & firing on most loved star @TIGERSHROFF worthy son of the most worthy father @bindasbhidu. In fact Tiger was lucky to go unhurt, but his poor driver was injured badly. Honble CM, Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis & https://t.co/7lovDa6k89. @mieknathshinde seem to be extremely concerned on this serious matter. Jai Hind! @YashwantSinha @MamataOfficial @ArvindKejriwal @SanjayAzadSln — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 19, 2026

What Happened In The Tiger Shroff Firing Incident?

The incident occurred around 7 pm on Sunday in Mumbai's Juhu area. According to the police, unidentified individuals arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire as Tiger was leaving a football club in his car.

Two people, including the actor's driver, were injured in the shooting, while Tiger escaped without any gunshot injuries.

A case has been registered against three unidentified individuals under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. The police are investigating the incident.

Eknath Shinde Meets Tiger Shroff, Assures Family Of Support

Following the shooting, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger's residence on Sunday night to enquire about his well-being and assure the family of the state government's support.

Photographs from the meeting showed Tiger with dressings on his shoulder and chest and a bandage on his right arm. His mother, Ayesha Shroff, was also present during the interaction.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the actor, Shinde condemned the attack and said five rounds had been fired. He added that Tiger had sustained injuries to his left hand due to gunpowder and shards of glass. Shinde also said the actor and his mother were shaken by the incident.

"This is a major incident... five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable. I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass. Both he and his mother are quite shaken... I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures... No form of threat will be tolerated. Such gang wars were quite common in the 90s, but the Mumbai Police put an end to them in 1995... These attempts to intimidate people will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this hooliganism," Shinde said.

The deputy chief minister reiterated that the government would take the necessary steps to address threats against public figures and ensure the family's safety.

The investigation into the firing incident is underway.