"Feeling Unsafe Is Concerning": Farrhana Bhatt's Team Reacts To Mob Incident At Hyderabad Event

Farrhana Bhatt found herself surrounded by a large crowd of fans during an event in Hyderabad on Friday. While the star received an enthusiastic response from those gathered, the situation soon became difficult to manage. Following the incident, Farrhana's talent management team, Young Filmistan, issued a statement on Instagram urging fans to prioritise her safety, dignity and comfort.

The statement read, "We have seen the videos and conversations circulating regarding Farrhana Bhatt's recent appearance at the fashion exhibition in Hyderabad. First and foremost, we want to say that we truly appreciate the love and enthusiasm that Farrhana received from everyone who came to see her."

Farrhana's team acknowledged the enthusiasm from her fans but emphasised that her safety should not be overlooked. The actor later shared the team's statement on her social media account.

"The situation at the venue became extremely crowded and difficult to manage, which unfortunately resulted in pushing and jostling among people in the crowd, including women. Seeing anyone feeling uncomfortable or unsafe in such a situation is concerning. We understand that when there is immense excitement around an artist, emotions can run high.

However, the safety, dignity and comfort of everyone attending an event should always remain the priority," the statement added.

Young Filmistan also requested people not to circulate videos from the incident, noting that doing so could lead to “unnecessary negativity or personal attacks”. The team further clarified that Farrhana had visited Hyderabad without any intention of hurting or making anyone uncomfortable.

"We sincerely hope that future public appearances involving large crowds are planned with adequate crowd-control, security and entry/exit arrangements so that artists, visitors and especially women can enjoy such events safely and comfortably. To everyone who came with love for Farrhana thank you. Let's keep the conversation respectful, responsible and positive," the statement concluded.

Farrhana Bhatt is set to face Avinash Mishra in the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, which will air on October 4. Having secured her place among the finalists, Farrhana will compete in the final round of the stunt-based reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty.

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