Rakhi Sawant Looks Scared As She Gets Mobbed By Pilgrims In Mecca: Watch

Rakhi Sawant found herself in a chaotic situation surrounded by a large crowd during her visit to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Rakhi, who has been seen using the name Rakhi Fatima, visited the holy shrine to pray for people affected by the devastating floods in Nepal.

In a video shared on Instagram, Rakhi was seen distributing prayer mats among pilgrims. What began as a thoughtful act soon turned into a terrifying situation for the actress. As Rakhi started distributing the prayer mats, several people approached her to collect them.

Rakhi could be heard chanting, “Allah Hu Akbar," as she attempted to distribute the mats peacefully. However, the crowd kept moving towards her, and the situation got out of hand. At one point, some people were seen pulling her hijab. “Please don't fight,” Rakhi told them as she tried to make her way through the people.

During her visit to Mecca, Rakhi offered prayers for those affected by the floods in Nepal. She prayed for the safety of children, the elderly, and others stranded in flood-hit areas. In one video, Rakhi was seen near the Holy Kaaba.

“Main dua karti hoon, Allah, Nepal mein jo baadh aayi hai, jo toofan aaya hai, woh ruk jaye. Wahan ke bachche, boodhe aur jaanwar sab bachaye jayein. Jo Indians aur Nepalis phase hain, woh sab sahi-salamat rahein, Allah, (I pray to Allah that the floods and storms in Nepal come to an end. May the children, elderly people and animals there be rescued. May all the Indians and Nepalis who are stranded remain safe.)” Rakhi said in the video.

On the work front, Rakhi is set to return to Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2. She is expected to appear as a panellist in the upcoming episode.