How Teachers, Students, Parents Can Send Suggestions To Centre For Exam Reforms, Check Steps

The central government has constituted a High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) with Nandan Nilekani as chairman, to examine and recommend comprehensive reforms relating to the conduct, security, design, and governance of public examinations, including examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The centre is thereby inviting suggestions from parents, teachers, students, and all stakeholders.

According to the Government of India, the objective is to develop a robust, secure, transparent, equitable, and future-ready public examination system.

A social media post shared by the NTA through its official X handle stated:

"The High-Powered Task Force on Reforms in Public Examinations wants to hear from students, parents, teachers, every citizen."

"The inputs received through this consultation will assist the High-Powered Task Force in developing recommendations," the official feedback portal stated.

How To Give Your Feedback

The centre has announced the following channels for feedback submission.

Website: examreforms-taskforce.dopt.gov.in

Phone: 1800-180-4747

WhatsApp: Send "hptf" to +917827042830

Email: ExamReformsTaskforce@dopt.gov.in

Interested people must submit their suggestions by September 13, 2026. Submissions may be made in English, Hindi, and regional languages, as per the official guidelines.

Who Can Share Suggestions?

The central government has invited suggestions, experience, knowledge, and perspectives of all stakeholders:

Students and candidates

Parents

Teachers and academic institutions

Examination-conducting and test-indenting bodies

Subject matter experts and technology professionals

Industry organisations

Civil society organisations

Other interested stakeholders

The task force will examine measures for strengthening institutional systems and processes, use of appropriate technologies, examination infrastructure, accessibility and inclusion, and student well-being, according to the official document.