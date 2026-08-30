Advertisement

How Teachers, Students, Parents Can Send Suggestions To Centre For Exam Reforms, Check Steps

The inputs received through this consultation will assist the High-Powered Task Force in developing recommendations.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
How Teachers, Students, Parents Can Send Suggestions To Centre For Exam Reforms, Check Steps
Interested people must submit their suggestions by September 13, 2026.

The central government has constituted a High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) with Nandan Nilekani as chairman, to examine and recommend comprehensive reforms relating to the conduct, security, design, and governance of public examinations, including examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The centre is thereby inviting suggestions from parents, teachers, students, and all stakeholders. 

According to the Government of India, the objective is to develop a robust, secure, transparent, equitable, and future-ready public examination system.

A social media post shared by the NTA through its official X handle stated: 

"The High-Powered Task Force on Reforms in Public Examinations wants to hear from students, parents, teachers, every citizen."

"The inputs received through this consultation will assist the High-Powered Task Force in developing recommendations," the official feedback portal stated.

How To Give Your Feedback

The centre has announced the following channels for feedback submission.

Website: examreforms-taskforce.dopt.gov.in
Phone: 1800-180-4747
WhatsApp: Send "hptf" to +917827042830 
Email: ExamReformsTaskforce@dopt.gov.in

Interested people must submit their suggestions by September 13, 2026. Submissions may be made in English, Hindi, and regional languages, as per the official guidelines.

Who Can Share Suggestions?

The central government has invited suggestions, experience, knowledge, and perspectives of all stakeholders:

  • Students and candidates
  • Parents
  • Teachers and academic institutions
  • Examination-conducting and test-indenting bodies
  • Subject matter experts and technology professionals
  • Industry organisations
  • Civil society organisations
  • Other interested stakeholders

The task force will examine measures for strengthening institutional systems and processes, use of appropriate technologies, examination infrastructure, accessibility and inclusion, and student well-being, according to the official document. 

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Government Of India, Ministry Of Education, High Powered Task Force
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com