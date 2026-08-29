Amrish Puri Refused To Work With Rajinikanth Once, Later Did 9 Films After An Apology

Amrish Puri's son Rajeev Puri recently revealed how the veteran actor had once refused a film with South megastar Rajinikanth, as he felt he was 'throwing his weight around'.

In conversation with Vickey Lalwani on his podcast, Rajeev Puri recalled how Amrish Puri had returned from Chennai and told the producer that he did not feel comfortable working with Rajinikanth. However, the latter apologised and they eventually went on to do 9 films across Hindi and Tamil cinema.

Rajeev Puri said, "They worked in a film called Thalapathi and he was fond of him."

On Rumours About Amrish Puri Slapping Govinda

Furthermore in the same conversation, Rajeev addressed rumours about his father slapping Govinda, he says he does not believe his father would have behaved that way. He claimed that the story does not sound like the father he knew and made it clear that he does not believe the incident actually happened.

Speaking on Vickey Lalwani's podcast, Rajeev Puri explained, “I don't think that's true. I don't think he was the type to lose his temper like that. He would raise his voice only after someone would irritate him twice or thrice or something like that. But otherwise, I don't think he would have ever slapped anyone. That's not true. I have also heard about it, read about it, but it isn't so significant that I should think about it. Because I know that Daddy would never do something like that.”

“Because of that, Govinda may not have worked with Daddy in the future. He must have understood that he may have come late and he must have understood that being late wouldn't be right for him. So, he probably didn't work because of that. I don't think he had any objections against anyone for that kind of thing.”

About Amrish Puri And Rajinikanth's Films

Amrish Puri and Rajinikanth worked together in nine films across Hindi and South cinema. These include Andhaa Kaanoon (1983), Gangvaa (1984), Geraftaar and Mahaguru (1985), Asli Naqli and Dosti Dushman (1986), Insaaf Kaun Karega (1987), Thalapathi (1991), and Baba (2002).

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