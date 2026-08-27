It's A Wrap For <i>Jailer 2</i>, Confirms Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth has given fans a quick update on his busy film schedule and confirmed that three major projects are currently keeping him occupied. The superstar has finished shooting for the much-awaited Jailer 2. At the same time, work on his next project, Dharman, is still going on. The biggest surprise in his latest update is his reunion with Kamal Haasan.

The superstar confirmed that he and Kamal will share the screen in a new film produced by Red Giant Movies. The actor also suggested that he has not signed any other new film for now.

Speaking with paparazzi at the airport, Rajinikanth said, “Jailer 2 shooting over. Dharman shoot is going on. Kamal is producing the film. We are acting together in Red Giant. That's it.”

Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The film brings back several familiar faces along with new actors. Shivarajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa, Vinayakan and Yogi Babu will reprise their roles from the previous film, along with Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jatin Sarna and Mithun Chakraborty. The movie is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 15.

Dharman is Rajinikanth's next film, directed by Ashwin Marimuthu. The movie is currently in the production stage and will feature Rajinikanth clashing with Telugu actor Ram Pothineni.

Rajinikanth's reunion film with Kamal Haasan does not have an official title yet, but the news of the two veteran stars sharing the screen again after the 1985 hit Geraftaar has already excited their fans.

Ahead of Jailer 2's October release, the makers have started building excitement by dropping the first single, Ala Bolelo. The song is a dance number featuring Rajinikanth and Shamna Kasim.