Amrish Puri's Son Denies Viral Story Of Actor Slapping Govinda On <i>Do Qaidi</i> Set

A Bollywood story about Amrish Puri and Govinda is again making headlines after Amrish's son Rajeev Puri shared his side of the story. For years, it has been claimed that Amrish once slapped Govinda after the actor arrived around nine hours late for a shoot of Do Qaidi.

Rajeev says he does not believe his father would have behaved that way. He claimed that the story does not sound like the father he knew and made it clear that he does not believe the incident actually happened.

Speaking on Vickey Lalwani's podcast, Rajeev Puri explained, “I don't think that's true. I don't think he was the type to lose his temper like that. He would raise his voice only after someone would irritate him twice or thrice or something like that. But otherwise, I don't think he would have ever slapped anyone. That's not true. I have also heard about it, read about it, but it isn't so significant that I should think about it. Because I know that Daddy would never do something like that.”

“Because of that, Govinda may not have worked with Daddy in the future. He must have understood that he may have come late and he must have understood that being late wouldn't be right for him. So, he probably didn't work because of that. I don't think he had any objections against anyone for that kind of thing.”

Amrish Puri and Govinda worked together in the 1989 film Do Qaidi, which was also their last film together. Other than the two stars, the Ajay Kashyap directorial also featured Sanjay Dutt, Farah, Neelam Kothari, Gulshan Grover and Suresh Oberoi.