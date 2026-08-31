Man Living In Europe Reveals Salary Needed To Make Moving Abroad Worth It

For many Indians, moving abroad can look like a chance to earn more. But one Indian man living in Europe says a higher salary does not always mean a better financial or personal life.

Manish Yadav, who lives in Europe, shared his views in an Instagram video posted on his account @rao_in_malta. He said people earning between Rs 70,000 and Rs 1 lakh a month in India may not necessarily benefit from moving abroad.

Yadav said that if someone is earning Rs 1 lakh in India, there may be no need to move abroad. He added that the same could apply to people earning Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 a month.

He acknowledged that people can earn money abroad, but said that living overseas also involves a lot of struggle.

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Yadav said people living abroad can miss their families, children, and relatives. He pointed out that being away from home can be especially difficult during weddings, deaths, and other important family occasions.

Yadav also spoke about loneliness while living abroad. He said that people can feel very lonely because nobody is there to care about them or come and talk to them. He described a person being alone in their room like a statue.

He also said that earning a higher salary abroad does not automatically mean a person will have much higher savings. According to him, rent and other living expenses can take up a large part of the income.

Yadav said that even if someone earns Rs 1.5 lakh abroad, they may not be able to save much. He estimated that the savings could be around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.

He said that to make moving abroad worthwhile, a person should earn at least Rs 2 lakh, Rs 2.5 lakh or Rs 3 lakh. However, he added that not every job offers that kind of salary.

Yadav ended by saying that the final decision is entirely up to the individual.