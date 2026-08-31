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Woman Takes Mother To Theatre For Her First-Ever Movie With Her Own Earnings, Wins Hearts Online

A daughter took her mother to a movie theatre for the first time, creating a memorable outing with food and shopping.

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Woman Takes Mother To Theatre For Her First-Ever Movie With Her Own Earnings, Wins Hearts Online
The video drew an emotional response from viewers.

A first movie outing became a special memory for a daughter and her mother, as the two spent the day watching a film, enjoying food, and shopping together. What made the moment more meaningful was that it was the mother's first time watching a movie in a theatre.

The video was shared by Instagram user Anamika Bajpai. In the clip, Anamika is seen taking her mother to a movie theatre, where her mother appears excited while waiting outside the cinema hall before entering.

Watch Video Here:

Once inside, the mother settles into her seat and enjoys the movie. After the film, the two head to the food court, where she is seen enjoying food before they continue their outing at a grocery store and shop together.

The text on the video says that her mother had never watched a movie in a theatre and that she was taking her to one for the first time with her own earnings.

Social Media Reaction

The video drew an emotional response from viewers, with many praising the daughter for treating her mother to the special outing.

One user commented, "Cutest video on my feed today."

Another user noted, "So sweet."

"This is priceless," added a third user.

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Mother Daughter Outing, First Movie Theatre Experience, Anamika Bajpai
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