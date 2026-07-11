Indian Woman In Dubai Reveals The Emotional Cost Of Living Away From Family

Living in Dubai is often seen as a dream because of better salaries and career opportunities. However, a 23-year-old Indian woman has shared the emotional struggles that come with building a life far from home, reminding people that success abroad also comes with personal sacrifices.

Anushka Sharma, who lives alone in Dubai, shared a video on Instagram in which she spoke about the loneliness, homesickness, and emotional pressure that can come with living away from family. She said people often only see the tax-free salary in Dubai, but they do not know the real cost of living there.

She explained that staying away from home, managing illness alone, and celebrating every festival only through video calls is not easy. However, she said that trading one's comfort zone today for a family's secure future is always worth it. She introduced herself as a 23-year-old living alone in Dubai.

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In the caption, Sharma said social media usually shows only the aesthetic lifestyle, weekend views and career growth. However, she explained that only those living away from home truly understand the price they pay to live in a big city.

She added that missing family milestones, managing everything alone after an exhausting corporate day and dealing with sudden homesickness can feel mentally heavy at times.

Despite speaking about the challenges, Sharma ended her message on a positive note. She said people should remember why they started. She added that trading one's comfort zone today to build financial independence and a better future for family back home is the biggest power move and that every sacrifice is helping build an empire.