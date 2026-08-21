'Rs 90 Lakh vs 150,000 Euros': Techie Torn Between Comfortable Life in Bengaluru And Dublin Adventure

A 28-year-old techie has sought the internet's advice on whether he should relocate to Dublin, Ireland, for the experience of living abroad or stay in India and live comfortably. In a now-viral social media post, the techie said he was really torn between the two choices, particularly because both offers came with significant financial compensation.

The techie said he was currently living in Bengaluru with his wife, a business analyst by profession, who was on a career break. Since they had no children, moving abroad felt like a decent choice.

"Current situation in India: Recently joined a top AI startup. Rs 90 lakh fixed plus approximately Rs 75 lakh/year in ESOPs - Very comfortable lifestyle and good purchasing power. Close to family," the techie wrote.

The job in Dublin offered a yearly salary of 150,000 euros (Rs 1.67 crore) plus $50,000 in restricted stock units (RSUs) every year, while the company would sponsor the visa.

"Financially, I'm not sure the move makes sense after Irish taxes, rent and cost of living. I could probably have a more comfortable lifestyle in India," he said.

"But I've always wanted to live abroad, experience Europe, and travel extensively with my wife. Since we don't have kids yet, this feels like the easiest time to do it."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | Mumbai Commuter Earning Rs 35,000 Details Exhausting 6-Hour Travel To Work Daily: 'I'm Tired'

Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users advised that they should only move to Europe if they wanted to experience life. If accumulating money were the goal, India would suffice.

"You don't move to Europe for money. You move there to have a life. If money is the goal, stay in India at Rs 90 lakh, or go for US," said one user while another added: "Financially, India will probably win, you already have an excellent lifestyle, strong purchasing power, and family nearby. Dublin is expensive, and after tax, rent and general expenses, you may feel financially worse off."

A third commented: "See, both options are great. I'd prefer India because 90 LPA is a great package, and it will increase with time. The Irish offer is great as well, and if you genuinely want to relocate due to personal reasons, then it is in no way 'inferior' to the Indian offer."

A fourth said: "I was in a very similar situation a year ago, my wife and I took 6 months to decide and eventually made the move. Best decision ever. Although you would have more purchasing power in India, but that is not all. Moving to Europe for me was an eye-opener on what quality of life."