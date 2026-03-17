Indian Couple Calls Out London's Work-Life Balance Crisis: "We Meet Only At Train Stations"

A brief moment at a train station brings into sharp focus the reality of life abroad for an Indian couple, a reality where demanding work schedules leave very little time for a personal life.

An Indian couple residing in London has gone viral after sharing a video of their daily routine, illustrating how their conflicting work shifts mean they rarely get the opportunity to spend time together at home.

The video was posted on Instagram by Zeba Saifi, who moved to the United Kingdom in July 2025. The caption of the post reads, "Reel Life vs Real Life in the UK."

In the video, filmed at a train station, Zeba records a fleeting encounter with her partner as their schedules briefly intersect.

She explains that she is heading out for her day shift, while her partner has just returned from completing his night shift.

Her partner then reflects on the realities of life abroad, noting that life is not nearly as effortless as it is often portrayed on social media.

Watch Video Here:

He goes on to describe how their hectic routines impact their personal time, observing that as he arrives and she departs, their only opportunity to meet is at the train station-leaving them without even ten minutes to sit down and talk together at home.

This video highlights the disparity between expectation and reality, shedding light on both the opportunities and the challenges inherent in the working life of those living abroad.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were shocked after listening their story. One user commentd, "Change your job."

Another user noted, "Hard work will payoff soon."

"This hard working and sacrifice will pay you something good in future," added a third user.