Indian Man In UK Takes 5 PM Beach Walk, Highlights Work-Life Balance, Calls Life "Cinematic"

An Indian professional working in the United Kingdom has drawn attention online after sharing his reasons for moving abroad, highlighting differences in daily life and work culture.

Kartik Modi, an Indian techie, posted a video on Instagram while spending time at a beach after his office hours. In the video, he explained that it was around 5:00 pm and he was at the beach with a drink from his office, taking a short break to enjoy the view before heading to get some coffee. He also pointed out that one of his colleagues from the office was present there.

The video also featured Modi's colleague, who spoke about his experience working in India compared to his current life in the UK. He said that in India, he felt like he was constantly working without much rest.

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However, after moving to the UK, he realised the importance of work-life balance and described the experience as significantly better and more enjoyable.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave a mixed reaction to the post. One user commented, "Every individual have their own experience."

Another user noted, "I agree that everything is good there. But how will I get job there."