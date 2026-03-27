Man's India-Australia Work-Life Comparison Sparks Debate On Hustle Culture

A social media post comparing daily life in India and Australia has gone viral, sparking a wider discussion about work culture, ambition, and the pressure of constant hustle. The post has resonated with many people online, highlighting the differences in how people balance work and personal life.

Manuraaj Garg shared his experience after talking to a friend living in Australia. He described his friend sitting alone in a cafe at around 4:30 pm, peacefully drinking coffee without any work pressure. He wasn't in a meeting, chatting with anyone, or using his laptop or earphones. His workday was over, and there were no pending calls or tasks.

Garg further explained that his friend would return home, eat dinner on time, and possibly go cycling, play golf, or take a relaxing walk on the beach with his wife. He also said that he would go to sleep around 10 pm, feeling completely calm and relaxed.

Busy Lifestyles In India

In contrast, Garg described a typical evening in India. According to him, even at 8:30 pm, many people would either be working in the office or stuck in heavy traffic. He explained that professionals often take work-related calls while driving and constantly send messages to ensure they will soon attend meetings or urgently review a task.

He also explained that Sunday evenings are often consumed by work, with people opening their laptops and preparing presentations for Monday's meetings. According to him, such a routine leaves little time for personal life.

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Garg also noted that Indian professionals are constantly under pressure to keep up. People often wonder if they are doing enough, earning enough, or progressing fast enough because they feel others are surpassing them. He also noted that despite improvements in lifestyle, people don't have time to stop and relax.

Concluding his post, Garg stated that in Australia, work is a part of life, whereas in India, life often revolves around work.

He clarified that his intention was not to criticise anyone, but to raise the question whether people living in big Indian cities have lost their balance of life in pursuit of better facilities and success.