"Talks Going Well": Trump Pauses Strikes On Iran Energy Plants For 10 Days

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was pausing attacks on Iran's energy plants for 10 days at the Iranian government's request and said talks with Tehran were going "very well".

"As per Iranian Government request... I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well," he said.

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