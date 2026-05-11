Elon Musk, Tim Cook To Be Part Of Team Trump For Key China Tour: Report

The White House is inviting Tesla's Elon Musk and Apple's Tim Cook to accompany President Donald Trump on his trip to China this week, Bloomberg News reported Monday, citing a White House official.

Goldman Sachs Group's David Solomon, Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman, BlackRock's Larry Fink, Citigroup's Jane Fraser and Meta Platforms' Dina Powell McCormick are also among those expected to join Trump's delegation for his summit with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the report said.

The group of more than a dozen top executives is joining Trump for a visit the US president hopes will unlock a series of business deals and purchase agreements with Beijing, the report said.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

China said Trump will make a state visit from May 13 to 15, according to the Xinhua official news agency.

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