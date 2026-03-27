Ensure Supplies, Work As "Team India": PM Modi To Chief Ministers On Gulf Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of States and Union Territories to review India's preparedness in view of the war in the Middle East and its potential implications for the country.

The meeting, held via video conferencing, focused on assessing the impact of recent developments in the region on supply chains, energy security, and essential commodities.

PM Modi expressed confidence that the country would successfully get past the challenges by working together as "Team India".

He recalled the collective response during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the Centre and state governments had coordinated efforts to manage disruptions to supply chains, trade, and daily life.

The Prime Minister stated that the situation in Middle East was dynamic and required continuous monitoring along with adaptive strategies. He noted that an Inter-Ministerial Group had been functioning since March 3, conducting daily reviews and taking timely decisions.

PM Modi said that the government's main priorities are maintaining economic and trade stability, ensuring energy security, safeguarding the interests of citizens, and strengthening industry and supply chains.

He said that effective implementation of measures occurred at the state level. He called for constant communication and coordination between the Centre and States, including timely sharing of information and joint decision-making, to enable swift and aligned responses.

The Prime Minister urged States to ensure the smooth functioning of supply chains and to take strict measures against hoarding and profiteering.

He directed them to activate control rooms at state and district levels and to maintain administrative alertness to prevent any disruptions.

He stressed the need for advance planning in the agriculture sector, with particular attention to monitoring fertiliser storage and distribution, to avoid difficulties for farmers ahead of the upcoming Kharif season.

PM Modi cautioned against the spread of misinformation and rumours. He said timely dissemination of accurate and credible information was essential to prevent panic among the public. He also advised vigilance against online frauds and fake agents.

Special attention was called for border and coastal states to address challenges related to shipping, essential supplies and maritime operations.

The PM suggested that states with citizens in the Middle East should activate helplines, appoint nodal officers, and set up district-level support systems to assist affected families and ensure the flow of timely information.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed the meeting on steps taken by the government under the Prime Minister's leadership. He said measures such as ensuring the timely availability of LPG and the reduction in excise duties on petrol and diesel have been taken.

The Chief Ministers expressed confidence that the situation in their states remained stable, with adequate availability of petrol, diesel, and LPG.