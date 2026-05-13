PM Modi Orders Cut In Convoy Size, Calls For More EVs In Austerity Push



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed that the number of vehicles in his convoy be reduced, a move aimed at promoting austerity and reducing fuel consumption amid the current global situation. The Prime Minister has also asked the Special Protection Group (SPG), the agency responsible for his security, to increase the number of electric vehicles (EVs) in his carcade but insisted new vehicles should not be purchased for this purpose.

As per the latest reports, the SPG has begun implementing these instructions while ensuring that the mandatory safety guidelines set out in the 'Blue Book' are not compromised.

The austerity drive is now being mirrored across the Bharatiya Janata Party-led states. Other ministers, including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, have decided to reduce the number of vehicles in their official convoys.

The move is being seen as part of broader efforts to encourage responsible fuel usage and administrative austerity amid the Prime Minister's recent call for reducing avoidable travel and conserving national resources.

Amid elevated global crude oil prices and an energy crisis triggered by the US-Iran war, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday called for collective participation to help the country withstand global economic uncertainties, supply chain disruptions, and inflationary pressures.

PM Modi urged citizens to adopt what he described as "nationally responsible" lifestyle choices and promote the use of local products, asking, "How can the nation progress if we depend on imports for everything?"

The Prime Minister appealed to the people to avoid non-essential gold purchases for one year to reduce pressure on foreign exchange outflows and advised against foreign travel.

He said that conserving foreign exchange reserves is an act of patriotism and urged people to avoid overseas vacations and destination weddings abroad.He also pitched for domestic tourism and celebrations within the country.