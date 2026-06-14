"8-Hour Shifts, Double Overtime": Why This Indian Techie Prefers Poland Over Home

The long-standing debate over corporate work culture in India has resurfaced online following a viral video by an Indian expatriate living in Europe. Pradeep Pankaj Singh, who spent a decade working in India before relocating to Poland four years ago, detailed the stark contrast between the relentless professional expectations in the Indian corporate sector and the strictly regulated, worker-friendly environment of Europe.

Reflecting on his ten years in the Indian tech industry, Singh highlighted a culture where long hours were normalized and leaving on time was frequently met with passive-aggressive scrutiny from colleagues and management alike. He noted that even after completing full shifts, employees were routinely tracked on who left first, creating an environment of performative presence.

Watch the video here:

In sharp contrast, Singh revealed that he has never been forced to work beyond his standard eight-hour day during his four years in Poland. According to his account, European management respects the boundaries of official working hours, with late-evening professional calls being virtually non-existent.

"If a manager calls you out of office hours and you do not pick up, no one can say anything to you. If you do pick up, you are highly appreciated, compensated with double overtime, or given extra leave," Mr Singh said in his video.

Beyond strict adherence to shift timings, the financial structure surrounding extra work hours remains a major differentiator. Singh pointed out that any required overtime in Poland is compensated at a rate of up to 200 percent of the standard salary, a practice rarely executed or enforced within typical Indian corporate frameworks. This structural protection of personal time, he concludes, creates a standard of happiness and mental peace that keeps the expatriate workforce highly satisfied abroad.