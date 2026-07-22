"Taking 3 Days Off In India Vs 20 Days In Canada": An IT Worker's Viral Post Reveals A Sad Truth

An Indian IT professional based in Canada has started an online debate after saying that the real reason many immigrants choose to stay abroad has little to do with clean air, good food or civic sense, and everything to do with work culture.

Rohit Gupta, who has lived in Halifax for the past seven years and works there as an IT professional, shared his views in a video posted on Instagram. He said people often claim that Canada's water, food, air and civic sense are why immigrants do not want to return to India, but he disagreed.

"I've been in Halifax, Canada for the past 7 years, and currently working here as an IT professional. I've often heard from many people that Canada's water is good, food is good, air is good, civic sense is good, and that's why people don't want to go back to India. But bro, there's nothing like that," Gupta said.

Watch the video here:

He pointed out that anyone who has spent their first 20 to 25 years in India, breathing the same air and drinking the same water, is unlikely to stay abroad simply for those reasons. According to him, the real pull is work-life balance.

Gupta explained that in Canada, fixed working hours are respected. If office hours end at 5pm, employees are not expected to stay back to impress their bosses. He said managers themselves tend to leave on time, and staying late does not earn any special praise.

He also compared attitudes towards leave in India and Canada. In India, he claimed, employees often work late into the evening to impress managers, and even short leaves of two to three days can cause problems, with managers demanding replacements and detailed handovers before approving time off.

In contrast, he said Canadian employees can take 15 to 20 days of leave without difficulty. Reasons such as homesickness, travel plans or mental exhaustion are accepted without fuss, and managers often appreciate employees being honest about needing a break.

Gupta's comments have resonated with many online, sparking a wider conversation about workplace culture and why professionals choose to settle abroad.

The post sparked a debate in the comments section, with several users arguing that higher salaries remain the biggest reason many Indians choose to stay abroad.

"It's the money. Otherwise, nobody would want to return home to cook, clean dishes, and have no family time," wrote one user.

Another took a more balanced view, saying that every country has its own advantages and disadvantages.

A third user echoed the financial argument, bluntly commenting, "Dollar signs, brother. That's it."