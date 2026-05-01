'Rs 60 Lakh vs 220K In New York': Indian Professional Confused About Next Job Move

An Indian professional has sought the internet's advice on whether they should relocate to New York City (NYC) or stay back in the country for work. In a now-viral Reddit post titled, '60 LPA in India vs 220k in NYC', the professional claimed that they were having second thoughts about moving abroad, despite having previously made up their mind about shifting. The dilemma arose due to the $220,000 job offer in NYC, which could rise to $230,000, against a potential Rs 60 lakh per annum (LPA) salary, which could similarly increase to Rs 80 LPA, in addition to the substantial passive income in India.

"I've been offered a switch to NYC with a base of 220k, which can be extended to 230k also. Also, understand that if I were to stay back, my comp in India can go up to 80 LPA if I were to be promoted, which I likely will be. I have more means of income, also, which contribute around 3.4 lakhs per month, which will keep on going on either comp option," the user wrote.

Despite having no debt or financial responsibilities, the individual has developed second thoughts about relocating, prompting a viral debate on whether the experience of living in NYC outweighs the financial comfort of staying in India.

"Earlier, all I could think about was shifting, but now that I'm pretty close to moving, I'm getting second thoughts on whether or not I should move. I've no debt and have saved a good amount of my income as well here. So from a responsibility point of view, there's nothing that's holding me back."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, the majority of social media users advised the user to relocate to New York, especially if they were young, as the experience of living in such a popular city could be invaluable.

"230k is not a lot in NYC but definitely enough to live comfortably. You also have to take into account the experience of living in NYC in your 20s, which would be invaluable. Life isn't all about money," said one user, while another added: "Without a doubt NYC, literal no-brainer at 220k even with the very high cost of living, the only thing you need to worry about is job guarantee."

A third commented: "It's not just about money. Living in NYC is a different experience depending on your age. 230k is a good amount to live nicely in NYC. If you are in your 20s just go for it. The exposure and experience is great compared to just living in India."

A fourth said: "I'd suggest move to the US if you can stay a bit away from the city and can commute. 220k will get you a comfortable life with around 40 to 50 per cent in savings if you stay alone or a bit less if you have someone with you."