From Flight Ticket On Loan To Job At Microsoft: Indian Techie's Journey Inspires Internet

An Indian-origin tech professional's journey from taking a large student loan to reaching a top leadership role at a global company has drawn wide attention online. Her story highlights the challenges she faced early in life, along with the determination that helped her move forward.

Priyanka Vergadia, now working as a Senior Director, Developer GTM and Marketing at Microsoft, shared her experience through a video on Instagram. In her post, she spoke about her early struggles, the risks she took, and her move from India to the United States for higher education.

She recounted that she took her very first flight, a one-way journey from India to the United States, by securing a student loan of Rs 40 lakhs to pursue her Master's degree. At that time, everything was at stake for her, as her father had mortgaged his land to secure that loan, and even her flight ticket had been purchased using borrowed funds.

She also mentioned feeling a subtle, indefinable pressure-something she couldn't fully articulate or comprehend, yet felt acutely nonetheless.

Vargadia further explained that she had to adapt to a new educational system and navigate life on her own in a foreign land. According to her, her first semester in the US was challenging because the teaching methodologies were different, and adjusting to the new environment was no easy feat. Alongside her academic studies, she had to acquire essential life skills, such as cooking, cleaning, and managing her finances, all while shouldering the immense pressure of repaying her student loan. She also shared that the thought constantly weighed on her mind that she would need to secure a job immediately after graduation in order to pay off her debts.

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Despite all these challenges, she stated that hope gave her the strength to keep moving forward. Deep within her, there was a quiet excitement about the life that lay ahead, and an unwavering conviction that the risk she had taken would ultimately pay off.

Sharing her career experiences, she revealed that she has worked with global tech giants such as Microsoft, as well as Google and Intel. She also noted that her work allowed her to travel to numerous places, bringing her parents to the US for her graduation ceremony was a particularly special achievement for her, as it marked their very first experience of air travel.

She added that, no matter how many flights she takes in the future, that very first flight will always hold a special place in her heart.