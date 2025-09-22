Top 25 IT Hubs In World For Indian Techies Other Than US

The global technology sector is expanding at a remarkable pace, creating new opportunities for skilled professionals. For decades, the United States has been the top destination for Indian techies. However, with increasing visa restrictions and rising living costs in American cities, many Indian professionals are beginning to look beyond the US for career growth.

According to the Colliers Global Tech Markets: Top Talent Locations 2025 report, several cities across Europe, Asia, and other regions are rapidly establishing themselves as global IT hubs. These destinations not only provide a platform for world-class careers in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and software development but also promise a better balance of innovation, opportunity, and lifestyle.

Here is a curated list of 25 IT hubs from the Colliers report that Indian professionals can consider outside of the United States.

IT Hubs Outside the US

London, United Kingdom

London remains Europe's financial and technology powerhouse, backed by strong venture capital funding and a thriving AI ecosystem.

Beijing, China

A major innovation hub with a stronghold in AI, robotics, and digital platforms that power China's global digital economy.

Bengaluru, India

Often called the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru continues to lead the nation in IT services, startups, and global R&D.

Paris, France

With a vibrant mix of multinational companies and innovative startups, Paris is a top European hub for tech talent.

Dublin, Ireland

Dublin has emerged as a central hub for Europe's technology sector with a strong startup ecosystem and talent pool.

Tokyo, Japan

Renowned for robotics, automation, and AI, Tokyo stands as Asia's high-tech innovation capital.

Munich, Germany

Known for advanced engineering, automotive IT, and deep research in technology-driven industries.

Stockholm, Sweden

Home to globally recognised startups, Stockholm is a thriving centre for entrepreneurship and innovation.

Shanghai, China

A fast-growing hub with strengths in e-commerce, fintech, and artificial intelligence.

Berlin, Germany

Famous for its dynamic startup ecosystem and digital infrastructure, Berlin is a magnet for young innovators.

Seoul, South Korea

A leader in electronics, 5G, and AI adoption, Seoul continues to push the boundaries of digital transformation.

Shenzhen, China

A key city in China's electronics and technology ecosystem, contributing significantly to global digital services.

Toronto, Canada

A rapidly growing hub for AI research and tech startups, Toronto attracts both investment and global talent.

Bucharest, Romania

A rising destination for IT outsourcing in Eastern Europe with expanding foreign direct investment.

Madrid, Spain

Strong in fintech, telecom, and digital services, Madrid is growing steadily as a European IT hub.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Well-known for its fintech and cloud computing strengths, Amsterdam is also a centre for digital commerce.

Hyderabad, India

Home to several R&D centres, Hyderabad is a cornerstone of India's IT growth.

Pune, India

With a booming software services industry and a thriving startup ecosystem, Pune is gaining international recognition.

Hangzhou, China

A leading city in e-commerce and digital innovation, Hangzhou represents the digital economy at its peak.

Frankfurt, Germany

Recognised as Europe's fintech and cybersecurity hub with strong connections to the banking sector.

Mexico City, Mexico

An emerging technology and outsourcing hub in Latin America, attracting increasing foreign investment.

Zurich, Switzerland

Known for blockchain, fintech, and cybersecurity expertise, Zurich offers both innovation and stability.

Warsaw, Poland

A fast-growing IT services centre in Eastern Europe, supported by a young and skilled workforce.

Guangzhou, China

A rising Chinese city focused on manufacturing innovation and expanding digital services.

Rome, Italy

A city on the rise within Europe's digital transformation landscape, with strong support from EU technology programs.

Although Indian professionals are looking at destinations beyond the United States, the American market continues to remain influential.

Yet, with growing visa restrictions and higher living expenses, many Indian techies are finding Europe, Asia Pacific, and Canada to be competitive alternatives. These global hubs not only offer career progression but also provide an ecosystem where affordability and quality of life come together to create a balanced opportunity for professionals.