"Stay In India": Techie Opens Up About Struggles Of Studying And Working In Ireland

An Indian tech graduate at the University of Galway has advised Indians to stay in the country while shedding light on the increasingly difficult conditions for non-EU students in Ireland. The graduate, who completed a Master's in Computer Science in 2025, shared an honest account of the professional and financial struggles that international students face in Ireland.

In a Reddit post titled "The reality of Indians in Ireland", the graduate highlighted several systemic hurdles. He revealed that only 15 people, out of a batch of approximately 130 graduates, were able to secure jobs in the tech sector. The majority were forced into non-tech roles at supermarkets, bars, and restaurants.

The poster also noted that employers are increasingly reluctant to hire non-EU candidates due to the Irish government's hike in the minimum salary threshold for work visa sponsorship. Even those who landed tech jobs reportedly did so without sponsorship. The student further claimed that over 95% of non-EU graduates are forced to leave Ireland within three years of graduation as their visas expire.

"To my knowledge, none of the 15 graduates who found tech jobs have visa sponsorship either. More than 500 graduates from the same program across previous years have already been forced to return to India after their visas expired. Many of them are still unable to repay their education loans. Recently, the Irish government increased the minimum salary threshold required for visa sponsorship, which has made employers even more reluctant to hire non-EU candidates," he wrote.

He also warned against moving with education loans, as the high risk of defaulting can compromise the financial security of parents who often act as co-sponsors.

"The situation is extremely difficult. If you are coming here after taking a student loan, you are at a very high risk of defaulting. If your parents are co-sponsors, you may be putting their financial security at risk during their retirement years. Realistically, over 95% of non-EU graduates are forced to leave Ireland within three years. Please think very carefully before making this decision. Stay in India," he added.

Other students and residents echoed these concerns, highlighting broader infrastructure issues. One user wrote, "The housing situation is terrible and the economy is heavily dependent on foreign companies, with around 61% of revenue coming from overseas companies that have set up their hqs and pharmaceutical units there. Recent trade issues have affected them."

Another commented, "Please understand how TINY Ireland is. The entire population of Ireland is 5.5 million; the population of greater New Delhi alone is 35 million. Ireland is not an alternative UK."

"Non-EU students will find it extremely difficult to get a job, as OP has stated you should have 5+ years of experience. The reality in the UK is that the government has raised the earning threshold to qualify for a visa once you finish your studies. Ireland is a very small market, and why would any employer take a foreign student and have to pay the sponsorship fees when they can easily find a local to do the same job?" added a third.