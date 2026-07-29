What Are 'Vidya Samiksha Kendras'? Track Of Enrolled Students, Learning Outcomes, Dropouts

Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) is an initiative aimed at leveraging data and technology to bring a leap in learning outcomes. At the launch of the scheme, it aimed to cover data of more than 15 lakh schools, 96 lakh teachers and 26 crore students and analyse them meaningfully using big data analysis, artificial intelligence and machine learning in order to enhance the overall monitoring of the education system and thereby improving learning outcomes.

In 2022, the Ministry of Education advised all states and Union Territories (UTs) to establish a central system, known as Vidya Samiksha Kendra, at state level for tracking student enrolment, progress in their learning levels, out of school children mainstreamed, textbook delivery, support required by teachers and schools, and more.

According to the Ministry of Education, the ability to effectively collect, monitor, correlate, and analyse data will lead to timely actions to implement schemes.

In a social media post on X today, the ministry stated:

"Vidya Samiksha Kendras (VSK) are strengthening the use of technology and data in school education to enable monitoring and informed decision-making. They use real-time data and digital dashboards to facilitate this."

According to a report by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the aim of the scheme is to monitor the real-time status of various projects and activities under the ambit of Samagra Shiksha; to keep track of enrolled students including learning outcomes, dropouts, support required by teachers and schools, etc; to monitor and track field level academic and non-academic activities at state level and also empower administrators and teachers in the field to take data driven decisions.

The objective of the scheme is also to identify and analyse improvement areas for decision making and implementation that needs urgent attention, the official document stated. The programme also aims to improve the academic performance of students and to enhance the accountability of teachers in schools and effective utilisation of the available resources.

Through this, the government has planned to monitor access, enrolment, dropout, retention, completion and achievement of schools and students, as per official information.

In June 2026, a government data released by the state of Gujarat stated that the state has introduced the VKS in Gandhinagar to identify students who may be at risk of leaving school before they drop out, further highlighting that the Gujarat Education Department has prevented more than 1.67 lakh children identified as being at risk of dropping out from leaving school and has brought over 90,000 former dropouts back into classrooms through technology-driven interventions.

In April 2026, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed that the artificial intelligence initiatives and Vidya Samiksha Kendras have already been introduced to enable real-time monitoring and improvement of educational outcomes.​