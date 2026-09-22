Buy Property Under Rs 50 Lakh In These 3 Cities Today, Get 2X Returns In 5 Years

Buying a home in a major Indian city can quickly push a buyer's budget beyond Rs 50 lakh. But look a little further from established hotspots and the picture changes.

Several emerging real estate markets are offering residential properties and plots within or around this budget. The bigger attraction is the infrastructure coming up around them.

Pune's western corridor, Dholera SIR and parts of the Delhi-NCR region are among the markets developers and real estate experts are closely watching.

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The bet is simple. Buy before infrastructure, jobs and connectivity fully arrive, and property prices could rise sharply over the next five years.

But there is an important catch. The projected returns are not guaranteed. Location, developer quality, approvals and the pace of infrastructure development will determine whether investors actually make money.

Pune: The IT Corridor Still Has Room To Grow

Pune remains one of the strongest candidates for buyers looking for property below Rs 50 lakh, particularly on the city's western side.

Balewadi, Baner and Hinjewadi have already seen substantial price appreciation. According to Vijay Raundal, Director, Teerth Realties, property prices in these locations rose 64 per cent, 58 per cent, and 51 per cent, respectively, between 2021 and 2025.

The next trigger could be infrastructure. Metro Line 3 is expected to improve connectivity across the western corridor. Raundal said the project could reduce travel time from around 90 minutes to 25 minutes. "The tech industry and infrastructure projects such as Metro Line 3 that will cut down travel time from 90 to 25 minutes is going to strengthen this further," Raundal said.

Rental demand is another factor. Raundal said rental yields in the western corridor are currently between 4.2 per cent and 5.1 per cent. He also projects 80-120 per cent capital appreciation along the western corridor by 2030.

For buyers with a Rs 50 lakh budget, this could make smaller homes or properties in developing pockets worth tracking. However, the most established areas such as Baner and Balewadi may already command higher prices. Buyers may therefore have to look at adjoining micro-markets to stay within budget.

Dholera: The High-Risk, High-Growth Bet

If Pune represents an established market with an infrastructure-led growth story, Dholera is a very different proposition.

Dholera Special Investment Region, or Dholera SIR, in Gujarat is being developed as an industrial and investment hub. The Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway and proposed international airport are central to its growth story.

Hardik Shah, Director, Shyam Group Dholera SIR, said land prices could rise substantially as infrastructure and industrial activity expand.

According to Shah, plots in approved areas are currently available at around Rs 7,000-10,000 per square yard. He also pointed to some high-growth areas where plots are being offered at around Rs 999 per square yard.

Shah said some developers are projecting four-five times returns over five-seven years for such plots.

Residential options are also entering the market. Shah said RERA-approved studio apartments are available from Rs 35.51 lakh. Developers are projecting 80-100 per cent appreciation over the next five years in the Dholera activation zone.

But Dholera also comes with a different level of risk. Much of the investment case depends on future infrastructure, industrial activity and actual demand. A low entry price alone does not guarantee strong returns.

Buyers must therefore check land titles, approvals, RERA registration where applicable and the exact location of a project before investing.

Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad: NCR's Budget Property Belt

For buyers who want to stay close to Delhi-NCR, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad offer another route. These markets have already benefited from major expressways and improving connectivity. The Dwarka Expressway and Yamuna Expressway have changed the development map across the region.

Keshav Mangla, GM-Business Development, Forteasia Realty, said these cities are witnessing demand for residential apartments priced at around Rs 3,000-4,500 per sq ft. "Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad are some such cities that are seeing demand for residential apartments in the range of 3,000-4,500 per sq ft," Mangla said.

The advantage here is the relatively lower entry price compared with several established Delhi-NCR markets. But buyers need to be selective. Mangla advised investors to focus on the right developers and ready-to-move projects. Infrastructure-led growth can create opportunities, but not every project in an emerging market will benefit equally.

Where Can Rs 50 Lakh Go Further?

For an investor with a budget of Rs 50 lakh, the three markets represent different types of bets. Pune offers an established technology and residential market, with infrastructure expected to strengthen connectivity further.

Dholera is a much more development-led bet. Its investment case rests heavily on industrialisation, the expressway, airport and other planned infrastructure.

Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad offer access to the Delhi-NCR property market at relatively lower prices, with expressways and connectivity supporting demand.



{DISCLAIMER: Return and appreciation figures cited above are projections or market assessments provided by the respective industry representatives. They should not be treated as assured returns.}