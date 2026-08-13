Delhi Woman Injured After Jumping From Moving Rapido Bike, Alleges Driver Took Deserted Route

A Delhi woman has alleged that she was forced to jump from a moving Rapido scooter after the driver took an unfamiliar and deserted route toward Vishwavidyalaya and refused to stop despite her repeated requests. The incident left her injured and raised fresh concerns about passenger safety and the response of ride-hailing platforms to such complaints. According to Ayesha Srivastav's account shared on Instagram, she had booked the Rapido bike to travel to her office. During the ride, she noticed that the driver had taken a route she did not recognise and which appeared deserted.

The driver allegedly told her that the road was a direct route to Vishwavidyalaya. However, feeling uncomfortable, Srivastav asked him to either take another route or stop the scooter. She alleged that he refused to do either despite her repeated requests.

She then tried to hit the driver in an attempt to make him stop, but that also failed. With no other option and fearing for her safety, she eventually jumped from the moving scooter. The fall left her with injuries to her hands, legs and head, requiring medical attention.

Srivastav also criticised Rapido's initial response to her complaint. She said she did not receive a timely response from customer support, prompting her to take the matter to social media and demand action against the driver.

"Rapido I need the details of the driver and I want to know what are you going to do about this I want the resolution ASAP with all the details of the driver It is about the women safety what you are doing for us everyday thousands of women takes rapido to commute and this is a huge safety measure here! I want that Driver punished," she wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

Rapido's Response

The post quickly gained attention online, after which Rapido responded and acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations. The company said it had permanently suspended the driver from its platform and shared his details with Srivastav to help her pursue legal action. Rapido also said it would support her with any legal or medical assistance she required and remain available for further help.

"As discussed with you over the call, we fully take cognizance of the issue and the reported captain has been permanently suspended from the platform. The captain's details have also been shared with you via email for necessary legal proceedings. Please know that we are standing by you through this. We will continue to support you in every way possible, including with any legal or medical assistance you may need. We're here and will remain available should you need any further support," Rapido wrote.

The incident has since sparked a wider discussion about women's safety while using app-based bike taxis and the need for quicker responses to passenger complaints.

