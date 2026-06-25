No Note, Ligature Marks: Delhi Woman Found Dead, In-Laws Charged

A 24-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her rented accommodation in West Delhi's Khyala area, police said on Thursday.

The victim was a resident of Raghubir Nagar and had been married for around three years, they said.

Police said a PCR call regarding her death was received on June 24, following which a team reached the spot and found her lying inside the room.

The crime team and forensic experts inspected the scene and seized a 'chunni', suspected to have been used as ligature material, along with other relevant exhibits.

"No suicide note was found at the spot. A ligature mark was observed on the woman's neck," a senior police officer said.

As the woman had been married for less than seven years, the matter was reported to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Rajouri Garden, according to procedure.

Statements of her family members were recorded before the SDM, during which they alleged cruelty and harassment by her in-laws, police said.

Following the allegations, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the BNS related to cruelty and other offences at the Khyala police station.

The body was shifted to the mortuary of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital after medico-legal formalities at Guru Gobind Singh Hospital. The post-mortem examination is awaited.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

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