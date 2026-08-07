Andhra BTech Student Stabs Girlfriend To Death After Argument: Police

In a shocking case, an engineering student stabbed his girlfriend to death, with whom he allegedly had an affair, in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The incident occurred near Chintapalli in Karampudi mandal of Palnadu district, said police on Friday.

Bala Saidulu and the victim were both B.Tech students at a private college in Guntur, and were allegedly in a relationship for some time.

According to initial reports, the accused had called the girl in the morning to Chintapalli to discuss some issues. During an argument, Saidulu stabbed the girl to death.

Preliminary investigation by the police showed that Saidulu was suspecting that she was avoiding him for some time.

Bala Saidulu hailed from a village in Karampudi mandal while the victim was from Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district.

More details were awaited as the probe was still ongoing.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday ordered stringent action against those involved in running over medicos with their car in Rajamahendravaram.

The Chief Minister took serious note of the incident in which a car rammed into the medicos who were riding a scooty.

He inquired about the condition of the injured students, Priyanka and Umesh.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister on the details of the incident, explaining that the accused had hit the two students while driving under the influence of alcohol and subsequently fled the scene. Officials informed the Chief Minister that the accused responsible for the incident had been arrested.

He directed that measures be taken to ensure the guilty get severe punishment. He made it clear that those responsible should not be spared under any circumstances.

The CM also instructed officials to continuously monitor the health condition of the student, Priyanka, and ensure that all necessary medical assistance is provided to the injured students.

Priyanka was declared brain-dead after she was run over by a car at a mall in Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district.

The incident occurred on Tuesday but came to light on Thursday.

Dr Priyanka, a postgraduate student at GSL Medical College, was pillion riding on a scooty as she was coming out of the mall with a friend.

Even as the medico riding the scooty could realise what was happening and the security guards at the gate could react, the car rammed into the bike again and ran over the young woman, causing severe head injuries. The car sped away after running over the medico even as security guards and passersby raised an alarm.

The critically injured medico was admitted to a local hospital and was subsequently shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad, where doctors declared her brain-dead.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)