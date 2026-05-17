'Jilted Lover' Kills Woman In Telangana, Claims She 'Refused To Return Money'

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district, with family members alleging that the accused had been harassing her for some time in the name of love. The attacker is now in critical condition after being assaulted by locals.

The incident occurred in Jadcherla town on Saturday evening, when the victim, identified as Vaishnavi (25), was attacked near her residence between 4:30 pm and 5:00 pm. According to preliminary police information, she had just returned after completing her duty as a receptionist at a college in Polepally Special Economic Zone, about 90 kilometres from Hyderabad.

Police said the attacker, identified as Ramchander alias Teja, a resident of Hyderabad, allegedly intercepted Vaishnavi near her home and carried out a sudden knife assault, inflicting severe injuries to her throat and abdomen. Hearing her cries, local residents rushed to the spot, but she had already suffered critical injuries.

Accused Assaulted By Locals

Locals caught hold of the accused before he could flee and thrashed him. Police said the suspect sustained serious injuries in the assault and was shifted to a hospital for treatment under police security. His condition is said to be critical.

After being assaulted, Ramchander could be seen in a video claiming that he had been in a relationship with Vaishnavi for the past couple of years. He alleged that she had taken money from him and cheated him, and that she later refused to return the money and started avoiding him.

Probe Underway

Jadcherla town's Circle Inspector B Karunakar said investigators are still trying to establish the exact motive behind the attack and whether the accused knew the victim earlier.

"The exact details of the individual are not known at the moment. As the local colony residents beat him up, he sustained severe injuries and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. His condition is also critical," the officer said.

News agency PTI reported that a police officer said the accused and the victim had become acquainted when she was working at a private school in Hyderabad. She had rejected his advances, and the two had disputes thereafter, the officer said.

Family members and locals have alleged that the accused had been harassing Vaishnavi for some time in the name of love. Police are examining these claims as part of the investigation.

The attack triggered tension in Jadcherla town, with large crowds gathering near the crime scene and the hospital. Police deployed additional personnel to maintain law and order and prevent further unrest.

An inquiry is underway, with police reviewing CCTV footage, call records and witness statements to determine the circumstances of the attack and why she was targeted.