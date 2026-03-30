Married Navy Staffer Kills Lover At Home, Chops Up Body, Stores In Fridge

When Chintada Ravindra's wife left for her parents' home, he called his lover, Polipalli Mounika, to spend some time together at his residence in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. The meeting, however, turned out to be a death invite for Mounika. A fight broke out between the two and ended with Mounika being killed and chopped up into several pieces.

Ravindra, a 35-year-old Navy official posted at the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Dega, matched with 29-year-old Mounika on a dating app in 2021. The two developed a romantic relationship and would frequently meet at various locations across Visakhapatnam, such as parks and theatres, police said.

A couple of weeks ago, Ravindra's wife went to her parents' house in Vizianagaram. Sensing it was the best time to spend quality time with his lover, Ravindra, on Sunday afternoon, decided to call Mounika over.

By evening, a fight reportedly broke out between the two, and Ravindra allegedly stabbed Mounika to death. He cut the body into pieces, packed some parts in a bag, and took them to an isolated place to destroy them while he kept the remaining parts inside the refrigerator at his home.

Ravindra then walked to a police station and confessed to his crime. The accused claimed that Mounika had taken Rs 3.5 lakh from him and would often threaten to reveal their relationship to his wife. This was the reason behind the frequent disputes between the two, including the one on the day Mounika was killed, the official said.

When the police rushed to the crime scene, they found chopped body parts inside the refrigerator and the house. Mounika's head was missing. The police suspect that Ravindra disposed of it at another location.

A special police team has now been formed to search for the missing body parts. A murder case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

The case is an eerie reminder of the brutal murder of Shraddha Walkar on May 18, 2022. Walkar was allegedly strangled to death by her live-in partner, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, in their flat in Delhi. He allegedly chopped her body into pieces and stuffed the severed parts into a refrigerator before scattering them at multiple places in the national capital over several days to avoid detection.