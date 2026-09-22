'iPhone Langar' In Chandigarh: 10 iPhone 17 Handsets Given Away, 2,000 Promised

The much-talked-about "iPhone Langar" in Chandigarh took a different turn on Tuesday after Rakesh Trehan, popularly known as Raja D King, distributed iPhone 17 handsets from a private residence in Sector 10. Trehan had announced that he would distribute iPhones for free as part of his unique "langar" initiative. However, the proposed public gathering on Chandigarh roads was not allowed after Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said such gatherings could create crowd-management and safety concerns.

Instead, the iPhones were handed over at a kothi (bungalow) in Sector 10.

The selection of beneficiaries was done in an unusual manner. Raja D King reportedly opened and scrolled through his WhatsApp messages, randomly selected people and announced their names as recipients of the iPhones.

In the first round, 10 people were selected online and given iPhone 17 handsets.

The initiative has drawn attention as it follows Trehan's earlier "langar" drives, during which he distributed money and petrol to people in Chandigarh. He has said his distribution initiatives will continue.

Trehan has also announced an ambitious target of distributing around 2,000 iPhones as part of the initiative.

The latest distribution, however, remained away from public roads after the Chandigarh Administration raised concerns over large gatherings. Moving the event to a private residence allowed the distribution to take place without creating a major gathering on the streets.

The unusual giveaway has generated considerable interest on social media, with videos of the iPhone distribution circulating online.

While the first round involved 10 recipients, Raja D King has indicated that this is only the beginning, with more people potentially receiving iPhones in the coming days.