Odisha Woman Dies After 'Wrong' Injection Given At Medical Store For Fever

A woman died after being administered an alleged wrong injection at a medicine store in Odisha's Rayagada district, police said Friday.

The incident took place at JK Pur on Thursday. The victim was identified as Baidehi Kumar (55) of Getipada village under Chandili police limits in Rayagada district.

The police have detained the accused in this connection.

According to family members, Baidehi was suffering from fever and cold for the past few days. As her condition did not improve despite taking medicines, she visited a medicine store at JK Pur on Thursday, where a staff member, identified as A K Bhadra, allegedly administered an injection.

Soon after receiving the injection, Baidehi reportedly developed severe adverse reactions and her condition deteriorated rapidly. Family members rushed her to the Rayagada district headquarters hospital, but she died on the way, police said.

The victim's family later lodged a complaint at Chandili police station, alleging that the death was caused by the injection administered by the accused.

Following the complaint, Chandili police detained Bhadra for questioning and launched an investigation.

"We have received a written complaint from the victim woman's family. The woman had received the injection at a medicine store. The man who administered the injection has been detained for questioning," Uttam Sahu, inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Chandili police station, said.

The police are investigating the circumstances of the death, and further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and the findings of the investigation, the IIC said.

Police said the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem examination and forensic evidence.

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