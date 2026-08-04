Odisha Government Announces Stipend For OUAT PG And PhD Students: Check Details Here

The Odisha government has announced a new monthly stipend scheme for postgraduate and PhD students of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology. The initiative aims to provide financial support to students pursuing higher studies in agriculture and allied fields. The announcement was made by Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo through his official X account. He said the decision has been taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to support aspiring agricultural researchers and promote innovation in the sector.

OUAT PG students enrolled in agriculture and allied courses will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 for a period of two years. PhD students at OUAT will be provided a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000 for up to three years. The financial assistance is expected to help scholars focus on their studies and research without facing major financial challenges.

The financial support will benefit students pursuing postgraduate and doctoral programmes in agriculture and allied disciplines at OUAT.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister, the stipend scheme has been introduced to reduce the financial burden on students. It helps them dedicate more time to research and academic excellence.

The government also hopes the initiative will inspire more young scholars to choose agricultural research as a career. It is expected to improve innovation in farming practices, promote quality research, and contribute to the long-term growth of Odisha's agriculture sector.

The state government believes that investing in students today will help build a stronger agricultural ecosystem in the future. The initiative also aligns with the broader vision of creating a prosperous Odisha. It will contribute to India's agricultural development through education, research, and innovation.