Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Gursimran Mand Assaulted In Ambala

International Anti-Khailistani Terrorist Front (IAKTF) chief Gursimran Singh Mand was assaulted on Friday by a mob outside Gurudwara Shri Panjokhra Sahib, around 10 kms away from Ambala City, police said.

The mob smashed the windshield and other panes of his car.

Mand came under attack on the road leading to the gurdwara.

The exact reason behind the alleged assault is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

Mand was rescued from the agitated mob by his security guards and police. He was later sent on the way to his destination in Punjab

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